PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — A would-be Miss South Africa who quit the pageant amid a row over her nationality said in a video Thursday she has agreed to run for the miss title.

The 23-year-old model, who was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father, withdrew from Miss South Africa “for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I” after a backlash that exposed anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

Organisers of the Nigerian contest immediately invited Chidimma Adetshina to join their final on August 31, saying it was a chance to “represent your father's native land on an international stage”.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I look forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria,” Adetshina replied in a video on Instagram.

The social media outcry focused on the nationality of her father, even though South Africa grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995 to a South African parent or permanent resident.

As the furore drew in government ministers and other personalities, the home ministry opened an investigation that ended up raising questions about the nationality of Adetshina's mother, who was said to be a South African of Mozambican descent.

It uncovered “prima facie indications” that her mother might have stolen the identity of a South African woman, the ministry said, adding it was obtaining legal advice on the implications for her citizenship.

The saga exposed anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa -- which has witnessed violent, and at times deadly, attacks on immigrants -- and led to accusations of "afrophobia" against citizens from elsewhere on the continent.

It also fanned rivalry between the netizens of Africa’s two economic powerhouses.

South Africans did not appreciate the reaction of Nigerian afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy, when the eventual winner of Miss South Africa was announced on August 10 as a white woman, Mia le Roux.

“So after all that ...” he posted on X with laughing emojis.

South Africa's Grammy award-winning star Tyla initially defended Adetshina against online bullying but, after a barrage of attacks, said on social media, “I stand with my fellow citizens, and I believe that the laws of South Africa must be respected.” — AFP