KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysian photojournalist Annice Lyn, celebrated for her powerful visual storytelling, recently captured historic moments at the Paris 2024 Olympics, including images of Algerian boxing champion Imane Khelif.

Lyn, who transitioned from a national figure skater to a globally recognised photographer, continues to make waves with her work.

Khelif, who secured a gold medal in the women’s welterweight (66kg) division, made headlines not only for her victory but also for being at the centre of a gender eligibility controversy earlier in the year. Despite the challenges, Khelif triumphed over China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous decision at Stade Roland-Garros.

Lyn shared her experience on Instagram, writing: “Portrait of Gold Medallist Imane Khelif (@imane_khelif_10) of Team Algeria (@coa.dz) with her medal at @anocolympic after her Boxing Women’s 66kg Final match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Paris, France. Imane Khelif made history at the @paris2024 Olympics by winning the gold medal in the women’s welterweight (66kg) boxing division, becoming the first Algerian, Arab, and African woman to achieve this feat.”

Lyn added, “I aimed to capture Imane Khelif’s spirit, channeling all that energy in the studio on the last day with the team, to encapsulate and project her courage and resilience to the world.”

Lyn’s career is as impressive as her subject’s accomplishments. Having transitioned from a career as a national figure skater, Lyn became the first Malaysian female photographer accredited for the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang 2018, aiming to raise Malaysia’s visibility in winter sports.

Her Olympic journey didn’t stop there; she also covered the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Her work has garnered attention from major global publications, including TIME, National Geographic, the International Skating Union, the New York Times, Prestige Malaysia, and Malaysia Tatler.

She also worked with the Associated Press in 2019 before signing with Getty Images, where she covered editorial features, news, and sports.

Lyn’s passion for amplifying untold stories extends beyond sports photography. She executive produced a female-led Victoria’s Secret campaign and continues to use her platform to give voice to those who often go unheard.