KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Last month, Nigel Ng, the Malaysian comedian famously known as Uncle Roger, teased fans with exciting news: he’s opening his very first restaurant in Malaysia. Speculation about the location was put to rest earlier this month when social media buzzed with photos showing the restaurant taking shape at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

For weeks, details about the grand opening were kept under wraps — until Monday.

Ng finally broke the silence, posting a video on his social media pages where he not only revealed more about the restaurant but also shared his bold plan to break a Guinness World Record.

Here’s what he had to say:

Uncle Roger shared his plans to break a Guinness World Record by having all his fans dress up as him at the venue on 14th September.

“The first 300 people to arrive as me will get special discount vouchers for my restaurant,” he said in the video.

Ng also officially announced that his restaurant at Pavilion KL is set to open next month on 11th September. While the menu is still being finalised, the comedian assured fans that Fried Rice will be one of the main dishes featured.

As for those curious about the restaurant’s halal status, Ng clarified that while the establishment is working towards obtaining the Halal certification, it will be Muslim-friendly from the start, with all ingredients used being Halal.