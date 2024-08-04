PETALING JAYA, Aug 3, 2024 – Malaysian-born comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger, will be opening his first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

The 33-year-old London-based comedian and social media personality announced that his new dining venture will open its doors in September at Pavilion KL.

The revelation was shared by Instagram page KL Foodie, showed the hoarding outside of the outlet in orange, a colour associated with Uncle Roger.

The hoarding carried a simple message: "Haiyaa...Good things take time. Wait long long," a nod to the comedian’s Uncle Roger character accent and style.

The hoarding featured a hiring notice, indicating that the restaurant is actively seeking a floor manager, waiters, and a commis chef.

Social media users flooded comments with inquiries, including if the restaurant would be halal, and would serve egg fried rice, a dish Uncle Roger is known for critiquing in his online content.

Details about the restaurant’s concept and menu remain under wraps, reported AsiaOne, which said they had reached out for more information but has yet to receive a response.

Uncle Roger initially teased the restaurant's launch in a YouTube video on July 1, describing it as a "little secret just for loyal niece and nephew watching."

The restaurant’s Instagram page, Fuiyohitsuncleroger, yesterday teased

“Best fried rice in town.” — Uncle Roger.

It also read, “Don’t believe come try lah! Coming Sept 2024.”