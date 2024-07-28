KOTA KINABALU, July 28 — Not many Malaysians may be aware that the Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing, also known as Trogonoptera brookiana, is our national butterfly.

Moreover, many do not realise that the hologram of the national butterfly is also found on Malaysian identity cards and passports or that March 14 is World Butterfly Day.

Discovered by British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace in 1855, this species was named Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing in honor of James Brooke, who ruled Sarawak from 1841 to 1868.

Sabah Parks’ Butterfly Park senior research assistant Justinah Parantis, stated that Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing has been bred at the Poring Butterfly Park in Ranau since 1989 to ensure it is conserved for future generations.

“These butterflies are the result of a breeding programme that raises them from eggs to adulthood. The park was officially opened to visitors in December 1995,” she told Bernama recently.

There are an estimated 600 butterfly species in Kinabalu Park, of which 126 have been identified in the Poring Butterfly Park. The Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing butterfly is also found in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

Justinah highlighted that one of the main challenges in maintaining this butterfly’s population is its tendency to lay eggs and feed on leaves from only specific or singular plant species.

To address this issue, numerous initiatives have been undertaken, including sourcing the Aristolochia foveolata plant, which serves as food for the larvae of Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing and other butterflies in the park.

“We have planted about 200 Aristolochia foveolata plants, along with host plants from various other species,” she said, noting that these plants are only found in certain highland areas.

Expressing her pride in being involved with this important national symbol, she hopes that future generations will continue these efforts to ensure the national treasure is preserved forever. — BERNAMA