JULY 28 — Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng has racked up a fair number of achievements – from being a regular on the popular US TV show The Daily Show to scoring his own Netflix comedy special.

Chieng just announced the latest feather in his cap — the island of Oahu, Hawaii, has declared July 27 as Ronny Chieng Day.

The actor and comedian is perhaps the first Malaysian-born entertainer ever to be awarded his own ‘official day’ in the US.

Oahu mayor Rich Blangiardi signed the proclamation on July 27, to “celebrate the acclaimed comedian and actor’s contributions to the entertainment industry.”

Fun bit of trivia: in the official proclamation of the day it's stated that Chieng is Malaysian Chinese, which shows that Oahu certainly did their research.

In a social media post, Chieng said: “MAHALO HAWAII AND @mayorrickhnl. I HOPE I ALWAYS GIVE MORE THAN I TAKE HERE.”

The actor is currently performing at The Hawaii Theatre on Honolulu as part of his The Love to Hate It tour.

Chieng was born in Johor Baru but grew up in Singapore before later moving to the US, and is currently based in New York City. Besides comedy, he has also acted in films including Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Five Rings and most recently Kung Fu Panda 4.