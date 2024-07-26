PETALING JAYA, July 26 — A video of an Indian woman dancing with her children to Vicky Kaushal’s viral song Tauba Tauba from the hit film Bad Newz, has racked up over 55 million views on Instagram.

And it even has the star of the Indian Hindi-language film, Vicky Kaushal going “Wow!”.

The woman, Rupali Sing shared the short video in which she dishes out the choreography of Tauba Tauba, dressed in a saree, accompanied by her two children.

She has over 85,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares dance videos recorded in her village.Choreographer Bosco Martis, who was behind the moves forTauba Tauba , also reacted to Rupali’s video with heart emojis, as did Indian film director, writer, and producer Tahira Kashyap and Mumbai’s vial ‘dancing cop’ Amol Kamble, reported India Today.

Tauba Tauba is currently among the top trending songs on Instagram and YouTube with social media users trying to recreate the dance steps of the tune.

Tauba Tauba appears to be a clear favourite from Bad Newz which was released July 19, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk apart from Vicky Kaushal and is currently screening in local cinemas.