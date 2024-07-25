KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Sushisamba has officially opened its first Asian outlet in Singapore’s Central Business District, CNA reported today.

The global brand, known for its fusion of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian influences, launched to the sounds of percussion beats and clinking glasses.

Sushisamba outlets in cities like Las Vegas, London, Edinburgh, Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are known for their atmospheric settings.

“Are you ready to SAMBA? We’re bringing the excitement with an amazing lineup of samba dancers! Join us at Sushisamba Singapore for a night packed with unforgettable performances and mouthwatering dishes unlike any other,” the brand announced on Instagram.

The first Sushisamba opened in New York City in 1999 by Shimon Bokovza, who also created London’s famous sky-high dining spot Duck & Waffle.

The new Singapore outlet is located on the 52nd floor of Capital Tower and offers 360-degree panoramic views.

The restaurant features a main dining room, a bar area, a mezzanine level, and three private dining rooms.

The 12,000 sq ft space can seat 250 guests and is currently open for dinner only, with lunch service starting from September 2.

The establishment, which officially opened on July 18, will feature their iconic samba dancers from Brazil for performances on selected evenings.

Live percussion performances and DJs currently set the mood at the restaurant.

The interiors include lush greenery, an open kitchen with a robatayaki station, and a “Tsukiji Seafood Market counter”, as well as and 3D wall-to-ceiling bamboo installations crafted using 9,000 pieces sourced from Dubai.

The menu includes their signature “seviches”, maki rolls, nigiri sushi, empanadas, crispy tacos, grilled meats, seafood and vegetables grilled over Japanese charcoal or in a Josper oven.

Two of the exclusive Singapore dishes are the Samba Chilli Crab Roll, featuring crispy soft shell crab with chili crab sauce and yuzu mayo, and the Sambazonia Roll with piquillo pepper, asparagus, avocado, cucumber and chilli salsa.

Another dish exclusive to the Singapore branch is the Crispy Pork Taquito, comprised barbecued pork, smoked aji panca pepper, garlic, pickled cabbage, yukari and aji amarillo or yellow pepper.

For dessert, guests can enjoy the Samba Pops, which are mini popsicles of chicha morada sorbet, based on a Peruvian drink made from purple corn and flavoured with spices like cinnamon and clove.

The drinks list includes Brazil’s national cocktail, the fruity Caipirinhas; signature cocktails based on street art in Japan, Brazil and Peru; and on-tap cocktails like the El Capitan.

Sushisamba is located at 168 Robinson Road, Capital Tower Level 52 in Singapore.