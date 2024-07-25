KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Founded in 1884, Swiss luxury brand Breitling has been at the forefront of watchmaking innovation for 140 years.

Its legacy is one of firsts: Breitling invented the modern chronograph, equipped the first pilot’s watch with a circular slide rule, sent the first Swiss wristwatch into space and sent the first dive chronograph underwater.

This year, Breitling is celebrating its legacy throughout its anniversary with the tagline “140 Years of Firsts.” And now, a new exhibition offers a chance to see its trailblazing pieces first-hand.

Called Time Capsule: The Breitling Heritage Exhibition, it will be making 55 stops at selected Breitling boutiques across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia (including the Middle East).

Time Capsule offers a walk-in experience open to all, showcased in vintage-inspired steamer-trunk displays tailored to each boutique. In Malaysia, it was recently held at the Breitling boutique in Suria KLCC.

This travelling showcase brings together the most significant watches from Breitling’s past, highlighting those that played a pioneering role in watchmaking history and aligning them with their modern-day counterparts.

Exhibition highlights include Gaston Breitling’s mono-pusher (1915). This pioneering design was the first to separate the chronograph functions from the crown, marking a significant innovation.

There is also the first smartwatch (1942): Breitling’s Chronomat, the first timepiece equipped with a circular slide rule. It acted as an analog calculator, setting the stage for future innovations like the Navitimer.

Also showcased is Willy Breitling’s Populaires (1937). Inspired by the Kodak Brownie camera, this line made chronographs accessible to a wider audience by mass-producing them at an approachable price.

“Each exhibition is a captivating journey that connects our heritage with the present, allowing guests to witness the evolution and lasting spirit of our brand,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern.

