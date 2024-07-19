KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — On his blog GatesNotes, American entrepreneur Bill Gates has professed his love for the world’s first gas-derived butter.

The article, titled Greasy — and good for the planet tells why the former Microsoft CEO is ‘making big bets on novel fats and oils’.

What’s interesting about this butter made from specialty waxes is that it is produced by Shell Middle Distillate Synthesis (MDS) in Bintulu.

Shell Malaysia country chair and senior vice president Upstream Malaysia Siti Sulaiman previously said that Shell will continue to collaborate with industry experts and startups to push the boundaries of innovation, including unconventional applications in the food industry for carbon footprint benefits.

“We have partnered with Savor from the United States, who has successfully created a recipe to produce butter.”

In Gates’ article, he said that the secret ingredient to a delicious cheeseburger (his favourite food) is animal fat.

“What we need are new ways of generating the same fat molecules found in animal products, but without greenhouse gas emissions, animal suffering, or dangerous chemicals. And they have to be affordable for everyone,” wrote Gates.

“It might sound like a pipe dream, but a company called Savor (which I’m invested in) is in the process of doing it.

“I’ve tasted Savor’s products, and I couldn’t believe I wasn’t eating real butter.”

Gates ended the article with: “The idea of switching to lab-made fats and oils may seem strange at first. But their potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint is immense.

“By harnessing proven technologies and processes, we get one step closer to achieving our climate goals.”