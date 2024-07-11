KUCHING, July 11 — Shell Middle Distillate Synthesis (MDS) has produced the world’s first butter from specialty waxes under the brand name Shell GTL Sarawax.

In congratulating Shell MDS, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the butter demonstrates the transformative potential of gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology across various sectors, including the food industry.

“I was briefed on the butter and initially thought it was regular butter. However, it turned out to be something entirely different. Once you secure international certification, it could significantly benefit the food industry.

“My minister mentioned that ‘now, at least, we have butter produced from gas’. In other words, there many new products and technologies that will sustain the industry, with gas as the primary feedstock.

“This is momentous and that is why I must congratulate you on what you have done,” Abang Johari said in his speech during the Shell MDS Malaysia 30th anniversary celebration dinner and the global aunch of Shell Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) Microcrystalline Waxes here last night.

Shell Malaysia country chair and senior vice president Upstream Malaysia, Siti Sulaiman said Shell will continue to collaborate with industry experts and startups to push the boundaries of GTL innovation, including unconventional applications in the food industry for carbon footprint benefits.

“We have partnered with Savor from the United States, who has successfully created a recipe to produce butter entirely from GTL Sarawax.

“I believe this latest technology will be a breakthrough once it has completed the necessary approval process by key regulators,” she said.

To test the GTL butter, Siti said Shell engaged Gombi Patisserie, a home baker in Kuching, who is also a Shell LiveWIRE recipient, to bake cookies with it.

“I welcome you to taste test the cookies and let the baker herself know what you think,” she added.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Shell MDS Malaysia managing director Amir Bakar. — The Borneo Post