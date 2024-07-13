GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — What does it mean to be Malaysian in today’’s world?

This question, posed by curator Ivan Gabriel, aptly illustrates the theme for negaraku, a collectors’ show by Bingley Sim and Ima Norbinsha.

Art collector Bingley Sim and curator Ivan Gabriel. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The show, which kicked off today (July 13), showcases Sim's collection of evocative works from various local and international artists.

The show is divided into seven chapters encapsulated Malaysia’s journey as a nation starting with “How did we begin?” before moving on towards Merdeka, the “Birth of a Nation”, the country's laws and punishment, nation building, a commentary on power and greed before ending in the final chapter promising a new beginning.

According to Sim, the works chosen for the show formed a story of Malaysia as a nation and its people through the eyes of talented artists, often depicted in strong imagery that invites conversation and debates.

The artwork that welcomed visitors to the show set the tone in telling the beginnings of a nation with a sculpture by Mat Ali Mat Som titled Rentap of an indigenous man reaching out, half-kneeling on a rock that symbolises the land he was trying to protect against colonialism.

‘Rentap’ by Mat Ali Mat Som and ‘Pelayaran’ by Sabihis Md Pandi in the background. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Placed aptly behind the sculpture is a painting Pelayaran by Sabihis Md Pandi that symbolises the journey of people sailing into the country in a time before Malaya was formed.

As visitors move throughout the show, each artwork is placed strategically to showcase the socio-political landscape of the country as Malaya evolved into Malaysia over a 66-year period.

“The works I collected featured a certain narrative that speaks to the soul, that invokes deep feelings within, and many of it seemed to fit into this negaraku theme,” Sim said.

Bingley Sim showing ‘The Journey: From Malaya to 1 Malaysia’ by Stephen Menon. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

One of the most impressive works displayed is a full collection of Stephen Menon’s work titled The Journey: From Malaya to 1 Malaysia.

The art is made up of 50 pieces of Tunku Abdul Rahman’s portraits, each a different colour.

“This is Stephen Menon’s most prominent work of Tunku Abdul Rahman and each of it has a road sign accompanied by a quote by Tunku Abdul Rahman,” Sim said.

Ivan said the exhibition is a way of redefining patriotism.

“When we talk about patriotism, it is always about the great side of the country but not about the flaws but this exhibition also talk about the flaws, the racial disparity, and these are also what made Malaysia what it is today and become our Malaysian identity,” he said.

The exhibition showcases a total 26 artworks and sculptures from Sim’s collection.

Sim is an investment banker who started his art collection journey in 2004. He is also board member of the National Art Gallery.

The exhibition, at Hin Bus Depot, is open from noon to 7pm daily between July 13 and August 11.