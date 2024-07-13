KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 —The Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2024 is still two months away but the drama surrounding the event is making waves online.

From rumours of Kelly Kwok's early disqualification to the withdrawal of several contestants, this year's pageant has made several headlines.

Another contestant, Savannah Chen, may soon find herself in hot water for alleged bribery.

The 24-year-old was accused of bribery after someone posted a photo of a large wall-mounted advertisement promising free seafood to people who voted for her.

According to news reports, the visual was installed on the wall of a shopping mall in Jiangmen, China.

The poster read: "Vote for Miss Hong Kong and get free seafood."

"Any paying customer of Zhen Fang Hai Xian Zhou Cheng who successfully casts a vote [for Savannah Chen] will get a free portion of seafood."

It is, however, unclear if the advertisement was put up at the request of Chen or if it was done without her knowledge.

The incident isn't the only controversy surrounding the pageant this year.

Earlier, there were rumours that contestant Kelly Kwok had signed a contract with another agency before joining the pageant which goes against the contract terms provided by TVB, the broadcasting company behind the pageant.

There were also reports that multiple contestants withdrew from the pageant due to stringent contract terms provided by TVB.