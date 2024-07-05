KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — K-pop fans are known to be an enthusiastic bunch, but two Malaysian cars were seen with idol Kim Chaewon (of group Le Sserafim) on their bumpers but with a weird twist.

For some reason, the drivers decided to superimpose the idol’s face on a United States flag.

The TikTok video was posted by user @zaffqiq with the caption: "In Chaewon we trust." with the hashtags #usa #lesserafim #chaewon and tagging user @alterigoz (a locked account).

It shows two cars, one a white Honda SUV and another a red Myvi, driving in different locations but with similar US flags with the exact same picture of the idol's face with the Myvi apparently at Seremban near S2 Heights.

Was this a random occurrence? Do the two drivers know each other? Why now when Le Sserafim isn't having a comeback until August? Is it wise to be obscuring license plates and the back window? The motivations are unclear.

As to reactions, some Malaysians also commented on the video asking where they could get their own flags with one saying, "Kita perlu versi Jalur Gemilang! (We need a Jalur Gemilang version)"

Will we ever find out the reason behind the random flag or will we spot Kim Chaewon again on some random bumper? Let us know if you've seen the cars or similar flags around.

