KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink will not be coming to Kuala Lumpur, so why is there still a buzz in the air?

That's because Jennie's collaborative pop-up with cult Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster will be launched at The Exchange TRX tomorrow (July 5).

Visitors will be stepping into a pastel pink world of large plush unicorns, capybaras and bunnies. — Picture courtesy of Gentle Monster

Visitors will get to step into a pastel pink world of large plush unicorns, capybaras and bunnies envisioned from Jennie’s dreams.

Called Jentle Salon, the pop-up has opened in Gentle Monster outlets in major cities like New York, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore. KL is the final stop, whereby Jentle Salon will end on July 28.

The KL stop will be a treat for Blackpink and Jennie fans who are expected to queue early tomorrow to secure the customised eyewear.

But why exactly are these fans willing to queue for hours to get their hands on Jennie's goods?

According to artist and influencer Dawn Ang (known as Aeropalmics) who attended the Singapore launch, the pop-up also gathers friends and fans to share their fandom and enjoy each other’s fashion.

"I sprained my neck but I powered through because it's Jennie and Gentle Monster and we are here for it,” Ang said in her recap video.

Jennie, who is quite the fashionista herself, personally designed the charms fitted onto the sunglasses and Ang appreciated her artistic flair.

TikToker @daisiesforyou who purchased the sunglasses at the Japan pop-up, enjoyed the attention to detail in the sunglasses and found it a personalised experience.

However, TikToker @koreansharpay who visited the pop-up in New York advised fans to queue up early as there were reports of people bulk buying.

In short, the later you come, the more items will be out of stock.

Gentle Monster is a South Korean eyewear brand that has been making waves in the fashion world with collaborations with Maison Margiela and Alexander Wang.

Jentle Salon marks the third collaboration between the K-pop star and Gentle Monster. The collection of eight frames and 11 unique charms was launched on May 1.

For more information, visit here.