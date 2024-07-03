KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — For French luxury brand Christian Dior, the South of France has always been synonymous with the joy found in nature and the colours of the Mediterranean.

This season, in tribute to the couturier-founder, the House of Dior presented a pop-up in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Titled A Summer in Dior, it was recently held at Pavilion KL.

The pop-up aimed to transport guests on an idyllic summer getaway to the French Riviera.

Stepping in, guests were welcomed into a vibrant ambience with decor combining rattan and bamboo.

The eye-catching house motif of Toile De Jouy in terracotta colour embodied a Riviera spirit, adorning walls and a summer bar for guests to enjoy. As life-size sculptures of giraffes and tigers emerged at the pop-up, the prints came to life.

The pop-up offered a selection of summer essentials with Dior Prestige skincare, makeup and fragrance bestsellers.

The pop-up offered a selection of summer essentials, including these fragrances. — Picture courtesy of Dior

This year, La Collection Privée Christian Dior Dioriviera, EdenRoc and Jasmin Des Anges debuted in three limited-edition colours, as well as a limited-edition travel spray.

Local celebrities and visitors to the pop-up were left impressed. Actress-entrepreneur Tong Bingyu raved about it on Instagram, calling it ‘a beautiful set up’.

For fashion designer Celest Thoi, Dior has never disappointed.

"From the setup to the food, everything is well thought of and wonderfully curated in details.

"I love the vibe it brings and how it captures our senses in term of branding and trends,” said Thoi.

Guests enjoyed consultations with beauty experts, where they explored fragrances from La Collection Privée Christian Dior and personalised bottle engraving.

A Summer In Dior pop-up will next hit Gurney Plaza in Penang from tomorrow (July 4) till July 14.

For more details, visit here.