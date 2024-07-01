KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — EcoFlow Malaysia has released its new 800W car alternator charger that harnesses your vehicle’s alternator to charge your portable power stations. According to EcoFlow, the alternator charger is an industry-first, enabling travellers and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy fast charging capabilities from their vehicles.

EcoFlow 800W Alternator Charger Malaysia price

The 800W Car Alternator Charger is officially priced at RM1,999 in Malaysia. As part of its early bird promotion, EcoFlow Malaysia is offering it for RM1,599 (Save RM400) from June 29 to July 31, 2024.

The EcoFlow 800W Alternator is available for purchase via the official store on Shopee, Lazada and all authorised retail stores in Malaysia.

EcoFlow 800W Alternator specs and features

The EcoFlow Car Alternator boasts 3-in-1 capabilities as it not only can charge a power station, but it also functions as an energy jump starter by back-feeding the vehicle’s battery from a connected power station. Meanwhile, the built-in battery maintainer can help to prolong the vehicle’s starter battery to ensure peak condition consistently.

According to EcoFlow, the 800W charger can efficiently recharge 1kWh of a power station’s battery in just 1.3 hours, which is claimed to be up to 8x faster than charging from a typical 12V power socket.

Of course, the charging capability is subject to your vehicle’s alternator output and users can use the built-in app to adjust the charging rate between 100W to 800W. While you can charge while idling, the actual charging rate depends on the vehicle’s alternator output.

The alternator charger also supports pass-through charging which allows users to operate various appliances and devices while harnessing solar energy from connected panels.

According to EcoFlow, the alternator charger builds on EcoFlow’s expanding suite of user-friendly power solutions and it joins its existing on-the-road power solution lineup which includes its Delta Series of portable power stations (Delta 2, Delta 2 max and Delta Pro) and EcoFlow’s range of rigid and portable solar panels. — SoyaCincau