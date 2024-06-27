GEORGE TOWN, June 27 — Penangites can now experience some of Tesla’s newest vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck, at CapitaLand malls in Penang, namely Gurney Plaza from 21–30 June 2024 and Queensbay Mall from 2–14 July 2024! This will be Tesla’s first-ever showcase in Penang.

From now to 30 June 2024, shoppers can look forward to an exhibit of Tesla’s famed “Armor Glass” and ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton Cybertruck up close. Tesla’s latest Model 3 Performance and Model Y will also be showcased and available for test drive at Gurney Plaza, Ground Floor, Centre Atrium. This event presents a magnificent opportunity for the mall’s valued shoppers and all electric vehicle (“EV”) aficionados in the Northern region to experience the industry-leading EV technology.

Shoppers can get a closer look at Tesla Cybertruck at Gurney Plaza from now until 30 June 2024 or Queensbay Mall from 2 to 7 July 2024. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

In conjunction with this event, Tesla Malaysia has also announced the launch of the first V4 Supercharging stations in Penang at Gurney Plaza. The V4 Supercharger comes with a refreshed look and a longer charging cable which allows users to charge their cars more conveniently. With peak rates of up to 250 kWh per vehicle, the Model 3 requires just fifteen minutes to recharge 282km1 using the V4 Supercharger. Tesla drivers can look forward to charging their vehicles more efficiently while shopping at Gurney Plaza.

Selina Ng, Head of Retail, CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia), said: “We are excited to partner with Tesla Malaysia to bring the very first Tesla showcase to both of our malls in Penang. As one of the leading mall operators in Malaysia, we are constantly pushing the boundaries to bring exclusive and first-of-its-kind experiences to our shoppers. With the surge in demand and interest for EV, we believe that this showcase, especially the exhibit of Cybertruck, will be something that excites and delights all Penangites.”

Isabel Fan, Tesla’s Regional Director said: “We always believe in working with the right partner and are delighted to have CapitaLand as our partner in our next milestone in Penang. We cordially invite all Penangites to check out our showcase in both Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall, take a chance to experience Tesla vehicles. With the installation of the first V4 Supercharging stations in Gurney Plaza soon, we strive to provide a better experience for our drivers in Penang.”

Visitors can register for an exclusive experiential session to have a closer look and take photos with the Cybertruck, or secure a special test drive experience of Model 3 and Model Y at Gurney Plaza from 21–30 June 2024 by signing up at https://www.tesla.com/en_my/event/tesla-gurney-plaza-penang.

Display of Tesla’s latest Model 3 Performance and Model Y which are also available for test drive at Gurney Plaza from now until 30 June 2024. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

Following the exhibition at Gurney Plaza, the Tesla Cybertruck and Model 3 will be displayed at Queensbay Mall, Ground Floor, Centre Zone from 2–7 July 2024. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will subsequently be on display at Queensbay Mall from 8–14 July 2024.

CapitaLand’s retail network in Malaysia comprises seven malls, namely Melawati Mall in Taman Melawati and six owned by CapitaLand Malaysia Trust — 3 Damansara in Petaling Jaya, East Coast Mall in Kuantan, Gurney Plaza in Penang, The Mines in Seri Kembangan and a majority interest in Queensbay Mall in Penang and Sungei Wang Plaza in Kuala Lumpur.

Tesla’s first-ever showcase in Penang at Gurney Plaza attracted many shoppers on its launch day.— Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

1 Range added in 15 minutes is based on vehicle efficiency at a constant highway speed of 100 km/h. Actual driving range and charging performance may vary depending on several factors including Supercharger type, vehicle configuration, state of charge, battery temperature, speed, weather and elevation change, among others.