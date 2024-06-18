KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The park across Suria KLCC’s Esplanade has been transformed into a whimsical 'garden fairies' setting in conjunction with the return of its Picnic in the Park.

This year, the enclave of the park has been decorated with picnic setups of teepee tents and picnic tables adorned with floral arrangements and lights to bring about an enchanting experience.

The exclusive event which is set to take place on every Saturday and Sunday between June 15 and June 23 offers attendees an enchanting outdoor retreat evening while taking in the iconic view of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Enjoy an enchanting evening while chilling out at the park with teepee tents and picnic tables adorned with floral arrangements and lights. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Shoppers who spend RM2,500 or more in two receipts from June 7 to June 21, 2024, will be eligible to redeem a Picnic in the Park experience for four people.

The second edition of the Picnic in the Park is limited to 55 groups of four per day.

At the event, attendees will get the chance to indulge in hand massages, succulent planting, and fragrance layering workshops provided by The Body Shop, as well as get makeovers at a station by Gucci Beauty.

The experience also includes a meal from Burger & Lobster along with delightful treats from the flaaah with ONO station, offering a lovely selection of hojicha, matcha, and pastries.

Attendees will be serenaded by a string quintet from the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra at the exclusive event. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Gests can also enjoy cotton candy and ice cream from dedicated booths, all while being serenaded by a string quintet from the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra as the evening culminates with the display of the Lake Symphony Fountain Show.

Attendees will also receive a curated picnic basket with an assortment of accessories and goodies such as sunscreen, wet wipes and a handheld mini fan.

For more information on Suria KLCC’s Picnic in the Park, please visit www.suriaklcc.com.my.