KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The past month has seen a flurry of fashion and lifestyle events in KL.

From Louis Vuitton’s specially-created Olympic and Paralympic trunks to Fiziwoo’s collaboration with jeweller Sin Ter May, we have rounded up six noteworthy happenings.

The trunk was opened by French swimmer Florent Manaudou, the first torchbearer to carry the flame in France. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

For the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Louis Vuitton is presenting specially-created Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks.

The French luxury house has crafted two Medals Trunks that will carry the medals and two Torches Trunks for the official torches.

They are a key part of Louis Vuitton’s mission for Paris 2024 and a continuation of its history of creating handmade trunks.

For the first stage of the Paris 2024 Torch relay in France, the Olympic Torch in its Louis Vuitton trunk arrived in Marseille recently.

It was presented on the deck of the Belem Caisse d'Epargne Foundation ship, an emblematic 19th-century French ship.

The trunk was opened by French swimmer Florent Manaudou, the first torchbearer to carry the flame in France and will continue its journey to Paris, arriving on July 14.

Fiziwoo recently collaborated with top local gold jewellery manufacturer Sin Ter May for a showcase. — Picture courtesy of Sin Ter May

Fiziwoo

Malaysian fashion brand Fiziwoo recently collaborated with top local gold jewellery manufacturer Sin Ter May for a showcase.

The fashion show was a visual spectacle, featuring gold jewellery pieces paired with elegant attire curated by Fiziwoo. It was to announce two new ventures: Sin Ter May Gold Gallery and Sin May Retail Store.

"Ever since we started, one of our goals was to have a fashion show to showcase our pieces and to demonstrate that gold jewellery doesn’t have to be old-fashioned.

"This year, we achieved our goal by collaborating with one of Malaysia's top fashion designers, Fiziwoo,” said Sin Ter May marketing director Winnie Choo.

The event was attended by over 100 people, consisting of the company’s Malay customers who have been supporting Sin Ter May for decades.

Adding colour to the event was popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. — Picture courtesy of Fresh Farm

Farm Fresh

Local dairy brand Farm Fresh recently introduced its Mum2Mum Hi-Tea Series. Now scheduled as a bi-monthly gathering, it offers mothers regular opportunities to connect and exchange insights on nurturing children.

Adding colour to the event was popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who is also the brand ambassador.

A doting mother to Siti Aafiyah Khalid and Muhammad Afwa Khalid, Siti was delighted to engage with other mothers and speak of their routines and challenges.

"It's a true privilege to stand among fellow mothers, sharing insights and collectively raising the bar in everything we do for our family.

"As a mother, I cherish the chance to contribute to fellow mums, knowing that together, we can achieve remarkable things,” said Siti regarding the event.

Bridgerton Afternoon Tea offers guests an experience that blends the Regency era’s charm with the hotel’s modern sophistication. — Picture courtesy of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Bridgerton Afternoon Tea

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur has unveiled its collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland’s highly acclaimed series, Bridgerton.

Its restaurant Horizon Grill's Bridgerton Afternoon Tea offers guests an experience that blends the Regency era’s charm with the hotel’s modern sophistication.

It celebrates the timeless tradition of afternoon tea, inviting guests to indulge in a selection of delectable treats inspired by the world of Bridgerton.

"We are honored to be the exclusive partner in the Asia region for Bridgerton Afternoon Tea, right here in KL," said Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur general manager Rudy Oretti.

"This collaboration allows us to offer our guests a unique and unforgettable experience," he added.

Specially curated sweet and savory delicacies including traditional English scones, finger sandwiches and pastries reflect the opulence and glamour of the Bridgerton era.

For more details, visit here.

The restaurant is set to elevate the dining experience at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort. — Picture courtesy of Atlantic Seafood Restaurant

Atlantic Seafood Restaurant

As the first seafood restaurant in Tropicana Golf & Country Resort (TGCR), Atlantic Seafood Restaurant is set to elevate the dining experience.

Nestled at the main wing of TGCR, the 9,600 square feet restaurant offers pork-free Chinese seafood, emphasising freshness and flavour.

Its trademark is the Aquarium room which enables guests to select imported and locally harvested fish and shellfish to be prepared to their liking.

"In the 1980s, our family started off as a fresh seafood supplier to local and international restaurants. As we expanded our business foothold, we branched out to own our first Unique Seafood Restaurant in PJ in 2000,” said Unique Seafood Group marketing and sales director Abby Wong.

"The new establishment sets a new milestone for our group and together we bring more value to the popular TGCR,” she added.

For details, visit here.

The restaurant is now offering a Parents' Day menu comprising these dishes. — Pictures by Olivia Chia

Qristina’s Kitchen

Former makeup guru Qristina Lim ventured into the F&B business by opening Celebs Hotpot in 2018, which introduced personalised hotpot dining.

Now she has opened Qristina’s Kitchen, which serves healthy pizzas and omasake Chinese cuisine besides hotpot. The restaurant is located at The Signature Suites & Residences in Desa Sri Hartamas.

From now till June 30, the restaurant is offering Parents’ Day Special Menu 9 Course Chinese Cuisine.

The menu includes appetiser, starter and main courses such as Hakka Braised Iberico Pork with Black Fungus and Pan Fried XXL Cod Fish.

Diners will also have complimentary access to a private karaoke room.

For details, visit its Instagram.