KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The APPIES Marketing Campaigns Awards 2024, which takes place in July, will spotlight the top marketing campaigns across 21 product and service categories.

“What sets The APPIES apart is that each campaign is presented live by brand marketers and campaign creators before a panel of judges and a full audience. Only the campaigns with unique marketing success stories will win The APPIES trophies,” said Prof Harmandar Singh, President of APPIES Malaysia.

Guided by APPIES Malaysia 2024 Senior Advisers Adam Wee Abdullah and Santharuban T. Sundaram, all entries will be evaluated by a panel of 22 chief marketing officers.

The event’s keynote speaker, Jamshed Wadia, Asia Vice Chair of Digital at Edelman, will explore the practical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the marketing and communications industry.

Advertisement

He will focus on practical considerations such as organisational readiness, safely integrating AI in Marcom workflows, re-examining the MarTech stack, building a culture of innovation, protecting human ingenuity, and bringing ethical considerations of AI usage.

“Over the years, The APPIES has garnered attention from top marketers, agencies, and partners. It showcases the best campaigns, offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, and celebrate with some of the brightest minds in marketing. It’s an industry milestone you can experience on July 11 & 12 at the Eastin Hotel Ballroom,” said Harmandar Singh.

For submission and registration details, click here.

Advertisement