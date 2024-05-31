PARIS, May 31 — While we can’t get enough of it in the form of French fries or mashed with butter, the food staple the potato could also become a go-to in your beauty routine.

At least, that’s what some social media seem to think, as they swear by this root vegetable to put an end once and for all to the dark circles and bags that form under their eyes, whether from sleepless nights or simply the march of time.

It’s an idea that might seem to many like a late April Fool’s Day trick, but it’s already winning praise on TikTok. Here’s how it works.

Who’d have thought that the humble potato would inspire a loyal following on social networks — TikTok in particular — and not for its nutritional qualities or appearance in various forms of comfort food. Social media beauty enthusiasts are singing their praises at the moment essentially for their cosmetic virtues.

It’s a trend we didn’t see coming, but one that’s taking off on the Chinese social media platform to the point of generating millions of views.

Gone are the days of serums, creams and other anti-dark circle products — within the space of just a few weeks potatoes have become the new beauty must-have for skincare enthusiasts.

And for good reason: this starchy foodstuff is said to get rid of dark circles and puffiness caused by lack of sleep, stress, smoking, or more generally by poor lifestyle habits or even genetics.

This isn’t the first time that TikTokers have turned to the kitchen pantry or fridge for beauty concoctions.

We’ve long heard about the virtues of cucumber for soothing, moisturising and reducing swelling around the eyes, as well as the benefits of rice water for hair, or the healing powers of honey.

More recently, social media users have shown a surprising interest in bananas, which they claim help fight wrinkles. So then, why not also elevate the potato into a new beauty essential?

A number of influencers and content creators have posted about making this starchy tuber an essential part of their skincare routine.

Moisturising and de-puffing

While there are now a multitude of videos on the subject, some — sometimes dating back several years — have accumulated several million views.

Such is the case of user @skyesfskin, who claims to have experimented with this beauty gesture on the advice of a friend, and to have definitively adopted it.

“My dark circles started to fade away,” the young woman enthuses in a 20-second video.

She explains: “Potatoes have rich compounds such as azelaic acid, which help lighten dark spots, reduce hyper pigmentation and hydrate your skin.”

Judging from most of the tutorials seen, it would appear that this trick requires no special technique.

Simply cut a potato in half — or into slices — and apply to the area around the eyes.

Leave on for a few minutes, then rinse off with clean water and finish the beauty routine with a moisturising cream.

It’s worth noting that, while the TikTokers posting about it seem to agree about the benefits of this technique, it’s actually likely due to the vitamin C, water and natural enzymes contained in the potato, as Dr Dustin Portela tells Well+Good.

More generally, potatoes are said to soothe the skin, particularly in the event of sunburn, and may also be effective in reducing brown spots and acne.

However, the health professional advises against making your own mixtures at home, if only because it is a powerful lightener that can create “a halo effect.”

He also explains that the absence of preservatives in these DIY recipes may expose the person preparing and experimenting with them to the risk of infection or irritation. — ETX Studio