KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Talk about significant milestones. This year marks the 45th anniversary of Malaysian hairstyling giant A Cut Above.

“It has been an incredible journey thus far,” said Datin Winnie Loo.

“Little could I imagine a tiny 428 square feet salon that we founded over four decades ago to be where it is right now. Especially it becoming a brand synonymous with hairstyling in Malaysia,” Loo told Malay Mail.

“On this anniversary milestone, I am overwhelmed with thankfulness and gratitude to God for the blessings,” added Loo, who recently celebrated the occasion with a grand dinner for her staff.

Loo with her staff at a recent dinner to celebrate the company’s 45th anniversary. — Picture courtesy of A Cut Above

Acccording to Loo — who founded the company with her husband Datuk Richard Teo — A Cut Above now has five outlets in the Klang Valley, with two other brands in the group.

Their newest salon is located in Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall.

“What makes this store stand out is its design and fusion of cutting-edge techniques with personalised approach to beauty, creating a unique experience tailored to each client’s individual style and preferences,” said Loo.

Its minimalist modern-edge design, infused with a wabi sabi theme, reflects a harmonious blend of sophistication and simplicity, complementing the salon’s focus on holistic beauty and well-being.

“Our partnership with Milbon and its dedication to Japanese hair care also sets it apart as a destination for top quality treatments,” added Loo.

Proudest achievement

“In term of accomplishments, I am proud to be the first Malaysian in 1997 to receive the World Master of the Craft at Federal Institute of Technology in Arts & Craft in New York.

“I was also the first hair entrepreneur to be awarded the EY Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2010. It was an award that could not be bought with money nor connections.”

In 2022, Loo became the first woman to be appointed as president of Branding Association of Malaysia.

“This role gives me a lot more opportunities to meet and connect with leaders in the entrepreneurial world. And the invitations to attend important events are overwhelming.

“I strongly believe in the position I am in, and I am thankful for the opportunity,” she added.

Her style secrets

Looking radiant at 68, Loo has often been asked for her beauty secrets.

“From my younger years until today, I am very particular about my weight. So, I try my level best to stay lean and go on lots of walks daily.

“Recently in London, I handled 30,600 steps in a day. That’s quite an achievement, right?

“I am a firm believer in ‘You are what you eat’, that eating enough is good and never to over-eat. Exercise and walks should be our daily routines,” said Loo.

As for maintaining her skin, Loo is an advocate of regular skincare routines.

“You have to find suitable skin care choices as our age progresses. I also indulge in the latest treatments by a reputable doctor friend.”

On her fashion sense, Loo said: “I personally love trendy and chic styling with a touch of elegance. I will not let age define what I should be wearing and boldly dress according to my mood.”

What’s ahead

“In term of company matters, I am happy to pass the baton to my son Marcus, giving him a lot more authority to plan for the rest of the year,” said Loo.

“My calendar until the end of 2024 is fully booked. In June I will be in Shanghai for the Asia Hairdresser Festival, then London in October for Salon International.

“In November, I will be part of a panel of judges at the United Danks Hair Competition in Japan,” she added.

Apart from working trips, she intends to embark on personal holidays to Xinjiang and other parts of China, as well as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Asked for her advice to future hairstylists, Loo replied: “Don’t limit yourself to achieve your heart’s desires no matter what hurdles come your way.

“Trials and tribulations are part of the journey to achieve success.”

