KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — There’s no love quite like that of parents, always putting in the hard work, sweat, and tears to raise us.

In the spirit of Parents Day, Sharp Malaysia is launching initiatives to honour the love and commitment our parents have shown us.

Malaysian TV personality and Sharp ambassador Jason Yeoh is someone who embodies the message of Parent Day well.

Yeoh is the perfect fit for the brand’s campaign as he is dedicated to spending precious time with his family while savouring the best food around the world.

Today, he’s giving back in a big way by taking his mum on a world tour as Sharp's campaign ambassador in the heartwarming variety show Travel with Parents.

Remind Mum and Dad why they are special with Sharp

Today, with the advancement of technology the household can be taken care of with greater ease without straining your older parents.

In light of this, Sharp Malaysia is rolling out a Parents Day Mega Sale from May 1 to June 15.

Take this chance to give back to Mum and Dad with amazing discounts on essential household electronics.

Mega deals for the best Mum and Dad

The Parents Day Mega Sale will have 40% discounts on over 80 household appliances, improving household items and bringing the family closer together.

Top picks for Mum: the best bulk buys for big families

When it comes to handling the hustle and bustle of a busy household, these two-door fridges are mum's best helpers!

Pelican Fridge: With ample freezer space and organised compartments, this fridge makes it easy to store and access all of mom's frozen essentials.

680L Side by Side Refrigerator: With lots of space and adjustable shelves, this fridge is perfect for big families. It keeps favourite ingredients fresh and offers a convertible room space of up to 33L for maximum storage flexibility.

Top picks for Dad: the three best companions in the living room

Create the ultimate relaxing haven for Dad with Sharp’s TV, air-con, and air purifier products, perfect for enjoying leisure time in the living room.

4K Google TV: Let Dad dive into his favourite shows, football matches, and YouTube videos with a stunning deep chroma display and Dolby ATMOS for an immersive viewing experience. With streaming favourites like Netflix and Prime Video, there's always something great to watch.

Plasmacluster J-Tech Inverter Air Conditioner: Remove the stress of a hot day with advanced features like the Coanda airflow which provide fast cooling and even air distribution and the Super Jet Mode which cools 5°C in five minutes. This ensures Dad stays cool and comfortable, no matter how high the temperatures soar outside.

Purefit Air Purifier: Featuring advanced PCI (Plasmacluster Ion) technology, this air purifier helps maintain a clean and fresh environment by effectively reducing airborne pollutants and allergens. Dad can breathe easy, knowing the air in his living room is as pure as it can be.

Bonus gifts to sweeten the deal

Buying Sharp products during the sale also earns you up to nine gift options. Just scan the QR code on the redemption page for a chance to redeem goodies like:

Group A: 1800W Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 5L Air Fryer, and a RM250 Touch N Go E-Wallet coupon.

Group B: 0.6L Personal Blender, 9L Toaster Oven, and a RM100 Touch N Go E-Wallet coupon.

Group C: Goodnite Microfibre Pillow, Elianware Stainless Steel Airtight Box (700ml and 1L), and two sets of three-in-one airtight food containers.

Let's make this Parents' Day unforgettable with love, laughter, and a touch of Sharp!

For more details on the Parents Day Mega Sale, visit here.

Travel Adventures and Family Bonding with Sharp

From May 11 to May 25 you can also stand a chance to win an exclusive travel gift set from Sharp!

To become one of the 10 lucky winners, all you have to do is follow and like Sharp Malaysia’s Facebook page, share a photo and say your most memorable moments with your parents, and write how you want to celebrate with them this year under the hashtag #sharpparentsdaycontest.