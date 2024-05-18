KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Known for its craftsmanship and technology, Danish footwear brand ECCO recently launched its Spring/Summer collection at The Exchange TRX.

The Celebrated The Journey In Every Step event also marked the opening of ECCO's newest Exchange TRX store.

Adding revelry to the occasion were Malaysian fashion designer Melinda Looi, golfer and multi-athlete Josh Ho and parenting influencer Shaine.

Looi shared her thoughts on the new collection during a stage-sharing session. — Picture courtesy of ECCO

Each shared their thoughts on the new collection during a stage-sharing session, adding unique perspectives to the launch.

With a focus on innovation and style, ECCO has introduced the latest chapter of its BIOM technology with BIOM 2.2, alongside the sophomore collection from renowned French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi and the latest innovation in golf footwear.

A creative partner of ECCO since 2023, Ramsay-Levi expressed her admiration for the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“There is something very special, super authentic and super true about ECCO. It’s honest and direct,” she said.

According to Looi, Ramsay-Levi’s collection is remarkable in its fusion of avant-garde style and comfort.

“What stands out to me is its bold use of materials and unique designs and infused with ECCO comfort technology, which I believe will resonate with the local fashion scene,” added Looi, who calls ECCO footwear her travelling companion.

ECCO has also launched the kids' Cozmo sandals for the first time, making them part of the family wear range. They are designed to suit the needs of adults and children.

For more details, visit http://my.ecco.com