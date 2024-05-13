FLORENCE, May 13 — To mark World Bicycle Day on June 3, the Tuscan capital is launching a programme to encourage people to use bikes rather than cars for their daily commute, and they’ll even be paid to do so!

This initiative from the city of Florence may come as something of a surprise in a country that’s home to a host of legendary carmakers, such as Ferrari, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Lancia and Maserati — all of which have contributed to associating Italian culture with a passion for cars and speed in general. The Tuscan capital intends to encourage its residents to leave their cars at home and use bikes instead.

The municipality has earmarked no less than €1.2 million (RM6.1 million) to fund the programme, which is part of a broader project to improve air quality. The initiative is called: Pedala, Firenze ti premia, which literally means “Pedal, Florence rewards you.” In concrete terms, it’s a way of earning a few euros when you opt to switch the gas pedal for bike pedals. The Italian city promises to pay up to €30 a month to each cyclist.

To prove that you’ve swapped your car for a bike, residents of Florence, whether employees or students, as well as those living in the surrounding areas, such as Bagno a Ripoli, Calenzano, Campi Bisenzio, Lastra a Signa, Scandicci, Sesto Fiorentino or Signa, must download a smartphone application developed specifically for this programme. This is paired with a special kit (Pin Bike) which is obtained after registration and includes a Bluetooth sensor, a smartphone holder to be installed on the bike handlebars, and signal lights.

Available from May 13, this system can be used to record the kilometres cycled. And €0.20 per kilometre can be earned for commuting to work or university. A further €0.05 are added for additional journeys in the Florence conurbation outside the user’s usual route. And participants can expect even more rewards if they are among those who collect the most points over a month. Each month, the app plans to award €100 to the 200 users who have gained the most points by cycling the furthest, as well as by taking part in ecomobility events and actions. — ETX Studio

