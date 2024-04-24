KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Art enthusiasts can now explore the visual diary of Ono Kang, an installation artist and sculptor from Penang, as his solo exhibition titled “Forged by Time: Ono Kang’s Visual Diary” opened today.

The exhibition, focuses on Ono’s captivating installations crafted from scrap metal, recycled items, and found objects.

Organised by ArtisFair, founded by Datuk Seri Bernard Chandran, the exhibition takes place at Level 3 Fahrenheit88 in Bukit Bintang here and is open to the public until May 25. The exhibition is open daily from 11am till 9pm except on Monday.

Advertisement

Artist Ono Kang during an interview session with Bernama at Ono Kang’s Solo Exhibition at Fahrenheit88 April 24, 2024. — Bernama pic

Born and bred by the jetties of Georgetown where his family worked as junk ship sailors and traders in the charcoal industry, the native Penangite’s artistic journey reflects a profound connection to his roots and heritage steeped in the maritime tradition of his family.

His family was his biggest influence and he wanted to inherit his grandfather’s junk ship when he grew up to sail with them around the region, importing and trading charcoal. However, that ambition was never meant to be.

Advertisement

“I cannot read and write because I’m dyslexic. I try to create all these objects (art pieces) as though they’re my diary, there is a story and I try to express myself there,” he told Bernama today.

Being a tattoo artist who has worked with metal as an art form for 20 years, Ono finds it both challenging and beautiful, and sees the opportunity to repurpose metals into new art pieces.

The exhibition is open daily from 11am till 9pm except on Monday. — Bernama pic

As his collection grew, Ono started to build sculptures and installations out of them — almost like building a diary out of his memory treasure.

One of Ono’s wishes is always to be able to write, to be able to put to paper how he feels and thoughts he would like to express.

Under the auspices of Lumina, an art residency programme facilitated by ArtisFair since 2023, Ono, a self-taught artist, has worked closely with Bernard Chandran to transform his raw artistic expression into a more refined vision aimed at unravelling the story of his past.

The exhibition showcases 16 pieces of his installations, each rich in meaning and symbolism, inviting viewers to delve into Ono’s tribute to his home, family, heritage and four decades of his life. — Bernama