KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — For the festive season, local designer Syomirizwa Gupta has launched Oolalla Tropika Raya RTW 2024 collection, calling it ‘a celebration of femininity, empowerment and style’.

The collection represents a fusion of traditional, contemporary styles and a touch of the 80s, showcasing the beauty and diversity of women.

With vibrant colours, intricate designs and silky fabrics, each piece tells a story of strength, resilience and elegance.

“I am a male feminist and I believe women are underrepresented and they need to be celebrated more,” said Syomirizwa, better known as Syomir.

According to Syomir, the collection’s title was inspired by Francissca Peter’s 1987 song of the same name.

“It is based on the memory and feeling I had at that time, listening to Oolalla Tropika at the age of 10,” Syomir told Malay Mail.

The collection is a collaboration with Sime Darby Property, Manggis Group, AP Art gallery and sponsored by ALDO Malaysia.

“This collaboration is a step in embodying our commitment to celebrating women from all walks of life and empowering them to feel confident and beautiful,” said Syomir.

The fashion show was held at Sime Darby KL East Sales Gallery, where guests were treated to 10 captivating looks.

In regard to his future plans, Syomir said: “After Hari Raya, we will prepare for KL Fashion Week. I intend to show something more luxurious and glamorous this year.”

Syomir also plans to hold private shows during Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, as well as expand his bridal and resort wear.

The collection is available online and at their showroom in Bangsar.