KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — If you’re looking for understated bling this Raya, look no further than the Perlée creations from Van Cleef & Arpels.

From the lapidary to the jeweller, varied forms of expertise come together through a succession of exacting gestures to heighten the aesthetic beauty and comfort of each Perlée piece.

One by one, the golden beads are worked by the jeweller and hand polished in a sequence of steps until their surface is perfectly smooth.

The savoir-faire of the Maison’s gemologists complements that of the craftsmen themselves.

For each creation, the diamonds are selected according to the strictest criteria. Carefully set, they enhance the Perlée bracelets with an intense shine.

In the Perlée collection, jewellery and craftsmanship come together in a joyful dance.

This creative blend has inspired a new collaboration with designer Arthur Hoffner, a friend of the Maison since 2018.

Starting from last month, the windows of Van Cleef & Arpels’ boutiques in KL and the Middle East unveiled a Ramadan universe imagined by the artist.

Imbued with rich colours of dusk, dark green and golden beads, the windows’ colour palette bring the magic of Ramadan night to life.

Palm trees, subtly integrated into his artwork, convey a spirit of community and renewal.

Meanwhile, for its Spring collection, Van Cleef & Arpels pays the season a poetic tribute.

This year, five radiant pieces are joining the Frivole jewellery collection.

The Between the Finger ring is one of five radiant pieces joining the Frivole jewellery collection. — Picture courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

They include a Between the Finger ring in rose gold, a white gold 7 flowers bracelet and an 8 flowers ring that presents a dialogue between rose and white gold.

This year, the Frivole collection reveals a new aesthetic of rose gold interspersed with diamonds.

The corollas unfurl the soft shades of this precious metal on a pendant featuring a new size and earrings that cast a warm glow on the silhouette.

The Between the Finger ring presents a subtle tête-à-tête between two mirror-polished rose gold flowers.

The 8 flowers ring poetically pairs rose and white gold with diamonds. — Picture courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Meanwhile, the 8 flowers ring poetically pairs rose and white gold with diamonds.

French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet, a friend of the Maison since 2020, has imagined a colourful world to showcase the Frivole collection.

The illustrator has designed a verdant setting to accompany the dawning of spring in which flowers stand alongside three- dimensional decorative elements like balustrades and vases.

In Malaysia, Van Clef & Arpels is located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. For more details, visit here.