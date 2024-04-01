KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Tesla has added a new colour option for Model Y customers in Malaysia. Called Quicksilver, this particular colourway was first introduced in selected markets back in 2022.

From Berlin to Shanghai and Cyberjaya

For the longest time, the Quicksilver option was only available for Model Y units that were released in Europe and the Middle East. This doesn’t come as a total surprise though given that this colourway together with Midnight Cherry Red was developed at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany.

According to Tesla, both of these colourways were formulated to “accentuate Model Y under every sky”. As for Quicksilver, it is meant to highlight Model Y’s design lines by delivering a liquid metal-like effect.

Fast forward to February 2024, Tesla began to offer the Quicksilver option in China which indicates that the paint has finally arrived at the Gigafactory Shanghai in China. Since the factory is responsible for producing units for the Malaysian market, it is just natural that the colour option is made available over here too.

Quicksilver option costs RM7,500 on top of your Model Y price

Tesla Model Y Quicksilver Malaysia The Quicksilver option on Tesla Malaysia’s website, as captured at 3:00 PM today. If you are new to Tesla, then you might not be aware that only the Pearl White Multi-Coat comes free with Model Y and Model 3. For other colourways, you have to pay extra for them.

In Malaysia, you have to pay an additional RM7,500 to get a Model Y in Quicksilver. Together with Stealth Grey, it is the second most expensive colour option after the Ultra Red which costs a whopping RM11,000.

Tesla Model Y Quicksilver Malaysia

For easier reference, here is the full price list for Model Y colourways in Malaysia:

Tesla Model Y Pearl White Multi-Coat: Free

Tesla Model Y Deep Blue Metallic / Solid Black: RM5,000

Tesla Model Y Quicksilver / Stealth Grey: RM7,500

Tesla Model Y Ultra Red: RM11,000

Considering the starting vehicle price for Model Y is RM199,000, you are looking at a price tag of RM206,500 for Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive in Quicksilver. For Model Y Price Range and Performance, the price would then be RM253,500 and RM295,500, respectively. — SoyaCincau