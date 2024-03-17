KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — For Raya this year, renowned local designer Melinda Looi is paying tribute to all kebaya creators.

Hence, the Melinda Looi Raya 2024 capsule collection features various styles and combinations for today’s trend of ready-to-wear kebayas.

In keeping with the rich culture of Malaysia, the Cabaya range highlights youthful versions of the traditional Malay garment kebaya.

Using cool materials, primarily a blend of pure cotton, velvets and lace, Looi incorporates each and every design with a modern twist.

Advertisement

The kebayas are paired with traditional batik pareo skirts. They are brought to life in colours such as red, dark green, black and white.

In her trademark style, Looi incorporates the clashing of prints within the collection, adding her stamp to timeless Malaysian fashion.

In her trademark style, Looi incorporates the clashing of prints within the collection. — Picture courtesy of Melinda Looi

Advertisement

For her Mell by Melinda Looi range, she offers a romanticised perspective on the everyday aspects of life.

Called Mell Raya Asal Usul, it is designed by three young designers — Fara Riad and Tan Yen Li — under Looi’s watchful eye.

Throughout the collection, you will find pleats incorporated into the traditional kebaya silhouette, as well as prints. There are also unisex tops, pleated and buttoned up.

For more details, visit http://www.melindalooi.com.





