KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The flagship store of Italian menswear label Boggi Milano was launched by The Melium Group recently.

Located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, its opening party saw the city’s most stylish gentlemen out for the night.

Entrepreneurs Alex and Kelvin Cheah, Nickson and Anson Auyong, Dr Ian Chong and Dr Nadzri Mokhtar were out and about in great form.

Advertisement

Joined by Datuk Seri Raja Rezza Shah, Roberto Guiati and Mughni Che Din, the ‘Friends of Melium’ all sported the brand’s signature looks.

“Personally, I find that the brand effortlessly blends comfort and trend, versatile and ready for every moment,” said Alex Cheah, who is co-founder of Michelin-starred Beta.

The opening party, attended by Melium founder and president Datuk Seri Farah Khan, was a true celebration of style, encapsulating Boggi Milano’s core values.

Advertisement

Showcasing a modern interior inspired by the brand principles, the flagship store features the brand’s latest collections for men including a selection of cross seasonal looks.

The flagship store features the brand’s latest collections for men. — Picture courtesy of Melium

Boggi Milano's Spring/Summer collection is an ode to Italian style, contemporary taste and Mediterranean appeal: dressing is not just wearing clothes, but expressing a way of being.

With the tagline “It's Time to B”, the brand expresses its commitment to offer clothing that goes beyond simple dressing, inviting men to embody a unique attitude.

This is the concept of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, with versatile clothes designed with a sharp look for the younger generation.

The store is located at Lot 2.01.03 of Pavilion KL. For enquiries, call 03-4817 4988.