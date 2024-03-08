KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Popular eyewear brand Gentle Monster and luxury fashion house Maison Margiela have launched a new collection.

The latest range was launched in style at Gentle Monster’s flagship store in The Exchange TRX, attended by local celebrities.

Among those sporting the trendy eyewear were Awal Ashaari, Anna Jobling, Daiyan Trisha, DOLLA members Tabby and Angel and Jane Chuck.

Celebrities at the Gentle Monster store in The Exchange TRX. — Picture courtesy of Gentle Monster

Advertisement

Guests were dressed in monochrome fashion forward outfits and were taking pictures in front of the store’s mirror-filled industrial layout.

The store itself reflected the new collection’s theme with realistic statues of bison and a giant blinking eye that has been seen across social media.

Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela’s latest collaboration continues their brands’ shared values of experimentation and futuristic designs.

Advertisement

This year’s collection takes cues from the Maison’s co-ed Spring Summer 2024 Collection which is inspired from a ‘transcendent transatlantic voyage’.

The collection features 17 pieces, 10 sunglasses and seven spectacle frames, which contain templeless designs, artisanal leather and the iconic four white stitches of Maison Margiela.

The highlights of the collection are MM101 and MM102 which are designed to wrap around the nose and eyes in a seamless design.

Available in black, white, grey and blue, the pieces reflect the futuristic yet organic look created by Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano.

Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela previously collaborated in February 2023 via a collection of minimalist eyewear.

Founded in 2011 in Seoul by Hankook Kim, Gentle Monster is a sunglass and optical glass brand that pushes the boundaries of fashion with its unique approach in storytelling through design.