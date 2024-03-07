KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Chery first announced its intention to launch the Omoda E5 electric SUV in Malaysia last July. After making it available for booking last month, the new EV finally received its official Malaysian launch yesterday.

Chery Omoda E5 Malaysia pricing, colourways, warranty

Through today’s official launch ceremony, the pricing for the new EV has finally been revealed by the company. The new Omoda E5 can be obtained in Malaysia for RM146,800 not inclusive of insurance.

You can choose from three colours including the signature Aqua Green as well as Khaki White, Phantom Grey, and Dark Black. As for the interior, it comes with either a blue and beige combination or black, depending on the specific exterior colourway that you choose.

When it comes to warranty, the Omoda E5 is protected by a 7-year/150,000km warranty for the vehicle itself while the high voltage battery has a separate 8-year/160,000km warranty as well. Chery will also perform a 1-to-1 swap for the high voltage battery once its battery health goes under 70%.

In conjunction with the launch, Chery Malaysia is also giving away a free home wallbox charger and a Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) adapter to the first 2,000 customers. They will also receive charging credits worth RM1,000 that they can use at any JomChare charger as well as its roaming partners, thanks to a collaboration with EV Connection (EVC).

Chery Omoda E5 Malaysia quick specs

Featuring a single 150kW (201hp) motor that also produces 340Nm of torque, the new Omoda E5 can go from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds and also has a top speed of 172km/h. Powering the new model is a 61kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack and it allows the fully electric SUV to deliver a WLTP-rated range of 430km.

When it comes to charging, the Omoda E5 supports DC fast charging of up to 80kW which allows it to be charged from 30-80% in 30 minutes. The SUV also has an onboard 9.9kW AC charger as well as 3.3kW V2L capability. — SoyaCincau