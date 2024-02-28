KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Since its inception in 2022, Kuala Lumpur Prosperity Walk has become an annual event that defines Bukit Bintang as the nexus for festivals, art and culture contributing to the city’s social-economic development.

This year, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has played a more involved role by including the Prosperity Walk as part of its official Chinese New Year activities.

Last weekend, the Network of Bukit Bintang Communities (NBBC) in association with the BBKLCC Tourism Association held the lively event to coincide with Chap Goh Meh.

Flagged off by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, the Prosperity Walk featured a 4.3-kilometre journey that took slightly over an hour to complete.

Advertisement

The route covered Bukit Bintang landmarks including Central Market and the River of Life, GMBB Community Mall, Federal Hotel, Lot 10, Plaza Low Yat, Sungai Wang, Berjaya Times Square and Lalaport.

A vibrant Indian dance was part of several performances during the event. — Picture courtesy of Albert Nico

Along the way, participants passed by iconic locales such as Petaling Street and Jalan Alor. Dragon and lion dances captivated the audience at flag-off, while colourful costumes and musical performances accompanied participants along the route.

Advertisement

“NBBC is grateful to have the support of the local authorities and NGOs. The KL Prosperity Walk epitomises the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity that defines Bukit Bintang,” said NBBC organising chairman Jack Lim.

“This year, our event aimed to encourage economic development, spur community empowerment and enhance environmental sustainability,” he added.

“The KL Prosperity Walk is more than a CNY celebration. It also celebrates the local communities and underlines their contribution to the social fabric of KL,” said BBKLCC Tourism Association chairman Ng Yih Chen.

“In the past two events, we have brought empowering contributions to the local communities,” added Ng, who is co-organiser of the event organising committee.

Lim (left) with Albert Nico, who was the event’s senior cultural photographer. — Picture courtesy of Albert Nico

To capture the event’s memorable moments, Lim enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist and photographer Albert Nico, who returned as senior cultural photographer.

“Being promoted to senior cultural photographer this year was an unexpected surprise for me,” said Nico.

“I found the experience of documenting Prosperity Walk on film continuously enriching as I discovered new things about the city that I grew up in and love,” he added.

In addition to KL Prosperity Walk, NBBC and BBKLCC curate a yearly event calendar, offering diverse opportunities for public engagement.