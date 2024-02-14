DUBAI, Feb 15 — In the music sector, it’s hard to ignore the growing prominence of the United Arab Emirates, which is multiplying initiatives in the field to strengthen its influence, while diversifying its economy. The most recent of these is the construction of a so-called Music City in Dubai.

This major architectural project will bring together numerous recording studios and music schools. This creative facility will also be home to a new record label, launched jointly by Universal Music Group — the world’s biggest music label — and an Emirati entity known as Dubai Global Music City (DGMC). The new label will be dedicated to “support[ing] local and regional artists across every aspect of their career, including recording, touring, branding and merchandising,” according to the project’s news release.

With this Music City, the United Arab Emirates is aiming to become a true creative hub for local and international artists and songwriters. Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of DGMC, believes that this infrastructure will also enable the country to develop its music-based economy.

Indeed, the United Arab Emirates has the potential to become one of the world’s major music markets, even if it is currently relatively insignificant on the international stage. The UAE’s inhabitants devote 28.7 hours a week to listening to music, according to the latest figures from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) — more than the IFPI’s global average of 20.7 hours.

Although Emiratis seem very fond of music, they are not necessarily prepared to pay to enjoy it. Three quarters of those surveyed by IFPI report using illicit or unlicensed methods to listen to music. However, customs are rapidly changing in the country, with 89 per cent of Emiratis engaging in this activity via legal audio streaming services.

Despite this, the volume of paying subscribers to music streaming services is still limited in the United Arab Emirates, as in other countries in the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region. This represents a major challenge for music industry players wishing to conquer the Emirati market.

Nevertheless, that’s not stopping them from trying. Last August, Universal Music Group acquired Chabaka Music, an Emirati company specialising in music marketing and distribution. “As we continue to expand our footprint in emerging territories all over the world, Chabaka represents an important creative hub in one of the world’s most promising music markets,” said JT Myers, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group, quoted in a news release at the time. As such, the race to tap into the musical potential of the United Arab Emirates is well and truly underway. — ETX Studio