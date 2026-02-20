JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 20 — Johor State Financial Officer Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir today took the oath of office as the new Johor State Secretary.

According to The Royal Johor Facebook page, he replaces Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age after serving as the 25th Johor State Secretary since July 2025.

The ceremony for the presentation of the letter of appointment, as well as the taking of the oath of office and oath of allegiance, was presided over by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene.

Also in attendance were the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj, the Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj, and the Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj.

The ceremony also saw the appointment of Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman as the new Johor State Financial Officer, replacing Mohammed Ridha.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli.

Mohammed Ridha, 53, began his career as an assistant land administrator in Johor Bahru in 1995, and had previously served as director of the Johor Land and Mines Office as well as Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi district officer before being appointed State Financial Officer in January 2024. — Bernama