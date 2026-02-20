KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysia looks forward to close cooperation with the new leadership of Bangladesh in strengthening and elevating bilateral relations to a higher level, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said this was conveyed during a telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to offer congratulations on the significant mandate he received in the recent 13th Parliamentary Elections.

“I did express my respect to the people of Bangladesh for their maturity in upholding a democratic process that was conducted peacefully and orderly. I also took the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Tarique to make an official visit to Malaysia at a suitable time,” he said.

The Prime Minister also hoped that the friendly relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh would continue to be strengthened for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Tarique, 60, who is the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman.

He was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday at the national parliament, Jatiya Sangsad, in Dhaka. — Bernama