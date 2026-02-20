KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The National Service Training Department (JLKN) stated in a press release that checks can be made through the ePLKN 3.0 system at the link https://plkn.mod.gov.my/pelatih/semakan/form.

According to the statement, all selected trainees must confirm their attendance via the ePLKN 3.0 system by February 28 at the latest to ensure a smooth registration and administration process.

For subsequent training series, JLKN informed that announcements will be made in stages, and prospective trainees are urged to remain alert on updates at the department’s official channels for periodic checks.

“Attendance for selected trainees is mandatory, and failure to report for duty without a reasonable excuse can be considered a defiance of orders and subject to action under Section 18 (1) of the National Service Training Act,” the statement read.

PLKN 3.0 Series 2 2026 will take place from April 25 to June 8 at two Territorial Army (AW) camps, namely Regiment 515 (AW) Kuala Lumpur and Regiment 505 (AW) Pekan, Pahang. A total of four PLKN 3.0 training series are scheduled throughout 2026.

Further information can be obtained through the Trainee Unit, JLKN Training Sector at 03-4013 (extensions 3612/3613/3614/3604/3603/3626) or the department’s official website. — Bernama