KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Microsleep, or briefly dozing off while driving, is a major contributor to road accidents in the country, with around 20 per cent of cases, including fatalities, reported each year.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) deputy director-general, Prof Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak, said microsleep occurs due to fatigue and drowsiness, and is influenced by the body’s biological clock, especially during festive seasons involving long-distance travel, extended driving periods, and changes in driving patterns.

“Microsleep happens when we drive without being aware for a short period. At times, drivers may keep their eyes open but remain unconscious for two to 10 seconds,” she said on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia today, discussing Microsleep – Urus Keletihan, Kurangkan Kemalangan (Microsleep – Manage Fatigue, Reduce Accidents).

Siti Zaharah said accident risks rise sharply during festive seasons, coinciding with school holidays, with Malaysian Highway Authority projections showing over two million vehicle movements on highways during this period.

She said early signs of microsleep include fidgeting in the seat and inconsistent speed, warning drivers to get enough rest, plan their journeys with apps, and stop if they feel drowsy.

“On average, people need seven hours of sleep to feel fully refreshed, though quality matters more than duration. Drivers who feel drowsy are advised to stop and rest at highway rest areas,” she said.

She advised drivers to open windows for fresh air and, if stuck in traffic, flash headlights or honk to stay alert and warn others who may feel sleepy.

Siti Zaharah said Miros evaluates vehicle technologies, including advanced driver-assistance systems in new cars like lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking, to boost safety and encourage better driving habits. — Bernama