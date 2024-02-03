KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — During the launch of Tesla Centre Cyberjaya last October, Tesla’s Regional Director Isabel Fan hinted that the company is planning to open a Tesla Centre in other locations throughout the country. While there are still no updates on the front, there have been some signs that Tesla might be looking to expand its footprint towards the Southern and Northern parts of Peninsular Malaysia.

Tesla Malaysia is recruiting new staff for Penang and Johor

This is based on several new job listings that have appeared on Tesla Careers website. While the location for these new openings is still listed as Cyberjaya, the region that they will cover was clearly stated.

One such listing is Tesla Advisor (TA) for Johor. For those who are not familiar with the role, a TA is essentially a salesperson or also more commonly known in the automotive world as a sales advisor.

As for Penang, Tesla is looking for a Vehicle Technician. There is also another role available for Penang within the company’s Sales & Customer Support section called Asset Lite/Mobile Sales Lead.

Tesla’s journey in Malaysia so far

Seven months after Tesla made its official debut in Malaysia, the company has since established its local headquarters in Cyberjaya. Aside from being the only Tesla delivery and service centre in Malaysia at the moment, Tesla Centre Cyberjaya also serves as its Experience Centre.

Aside from Cyberjaya, the company has also set up another Experience Centre in Pavilion Damansara Heights. As for charging infrastructure, Tesla Superchargers are currently available in Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid, Tesla Service Centre Cyberjaya, Freeport A’Famosa Melaka, and Sunway Bigbox Iskandar Puteri Johor while the Superchargers at Pavilion Bukit Jalil are still waiting to be activated.

When it comes to actual products, only Model 3 Highland have been delivered to Malaysian customers so far. The delivery dates for Model Y have not yet been revealed even though it was available for order in Malaysia since last July.

That being said, there have been chatters among local Tesla enthusiasts that the first batch of delivery for Model Y will take place before the end of this quarter. Officially, the estimated delivery date for both Model Y and Model 3 is still listed as Q2 2024 on Tesla Malaysia’s website. — SoyaCincau