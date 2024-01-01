KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Tesla Malaysia continues to expand its EV charging network and its latest Supercharger location is at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. This appears to be the sixth Supercharger deployment in under six months since the brand’s official debut in Malaysia.

The new Tesla Supercharger is located at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Level B1 carpark near Pillar H19. There are a total of six Tesla Supercharger stalls and two Tesla Destination chargers. Similar to other deployments in Malaysia, these are V3 Supercharger units which can push DC fast charging speeds of up to 250kW. If you’re not in a hurry and plan to spend a couple of hours at the mall, Tesla has also deployed two Tesla Destination chargers which pushes up to 22kW of AC charging.

To recap, Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia are currently priced at RM1.25 per kWh. To discourage hogging, Tesla also imposes an idle fee of RM2 per minute if 50% of the stations are occupied or RM4 per minute if all stations are in use. AC charging at Tesla Destination chargers are currently free in Malaysia until further notice.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil is the third Pavilion mall to be equipped with Tesla chargers. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is Tesla’s first Supercharger site which has a total of 8 stalls. This is then followed by the newly opened Pavilion Damansara Heights which has a total of 5 publicly accessible Tesla Destination chargers. Since malls are destinations where people tend to park their cars for a couple of hours, it would have made more sense to install more (AC Charge points) Destination chargers instead.

Being part of the Tesla ecosystem, Tesla owners can use these chargers seamlessly without requiring an app or payment card. All they need to do is just plug and charge, as the charging session is billed seamlessly to your saved payment card in your Tesla account. For optimal Tesla Supercharging experience, the Tesla EV will precondition the battery when you set it to navigate to a Tesla Supercharger. This process will ensure that the EV’s battery is at the optimal temperature to receive the fastest charging speed possible.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 (Long Range) can get up to 282km of driving range in just 15 minutes via the Tesla Supercharger. Meanwhile, the Destination chargers (Model 3 supports up to 11kW) can add up to 71km of range per hour.

At the moment, all Tesla chargers are exclusively offered to Tesla vehicles only. Under the agreement with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Tesla is required to build 50 fast chargers by 2026 and at least 30% of them must be open to all EVs regardless of brand. — SoyaCincau

