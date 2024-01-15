KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Getting auto insurance for electric vehicles in Malaysia is not exactly a hard task. That is unless you own a Tesla and insist on having an AIG Malaysia auto insurance policy for it because the company seems to have specifically put the brand into its no-welcome list for the AIG Comprehensive Car Insurance plan.

This is based on the terms and conditions that were published on AIG Malaysia’s website which was shared by Azlan Mahmud on the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) Facebook group. The exclusion of Tesla vehicles is not the only weird condition that the company has imposed on customers though.

As you can see in the screenshot above, there is a long list of vehicles that AIG Malaysia have refused to insure including the Toyota Hilux pickup truck. The same goes for Alphard and Vellfire MPVs with a sum insured of above RM150,000.

The same restriction also applies to sports, performance, and modified vehicles. Even if you are 30 years old and below, the company is not able to apply insurance for your vehicle.

Despite the restrictive terms and conditions shown on the website, it turns out that this is not the complete picture of AIG Malaysia’s Comprehensive Car Insurance plan.

We made a call to AIG Malaysia’s customer service hotline earlier today to obtain further clarification. While it is true that the company does not accept applications for Tesla, this only applies to online submissions.

You can still get auto insurance from AIG Malaysia for your Tesla but you have to submit your application manually through insurance agents. That being said, your application is still subject to the approvals of the company’s auto department.

The AIG Malaysia’s customer service agent that we spoke with also pointed out that this is not limited to Tesla though. If you purchase an EV from other manufacturers, you still have to submit your application manually instead of the website although oddly enough, this was not mentioned on the company’s website. — SoyaCincau