KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Petronas is ushering in the Chinese New Year (CNY) with two heartwarming web films and the rollout of its Festive Dreams initiative in conjunction with its 50th anniversary this year.

For the first time, the national oil firm unveiled two captivating festive films in celebration of Chinese New Year and these interconnected tales of To Those Who Wait To Celebrate and When The Heart Calls weave together two perspectives across two different eras.

Directed by acclaimed Malaysian filmmaker Dick Chua, these films explore the deep-rooted tradition within the Chinese culture of celebrating the Lunar New Year, between husband and wife where traditionally, the first day is when families return to the husband’s home to celebrate.

“These films draw inspiration from a true story, paying homage to a cherished tradition that has profoundly touched our hearts. Retold with Petronas’ iconic storytelling heritage in mind, we are honoured to present them in the hope of fostering understanding about our diverse Malaysian heritage,” Petronas general manager of group strategic relations and communications Fazli Ibrahim said in a statement today.

The festive web films can be viewed from January 31, 2024 on Petronas’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The unveiling of the web films is in concert with the start of Petronas’ golden birthday activities, beginning with Petronas 50 Dreams, where its staff are banding together with local communities to make 50 real-life dreams come true during festivities throughout 2024. — Bernama