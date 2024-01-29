KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the lunar calendar, a time to celebrate as friends and families gather to welcome good luck and prosperity.

So, if you're looking for fashionable wardrobe or a dining place to fit the festive occasion, we have compiled the following ideas.

Here are our six picks.

Home collection from the 'Auspicious Dragon' range. — Picture courtesy of Shanghai Tang

Artistic collaboration

In a tribute to its 30th anniversary, Shanghai Tang announces the Auspicious Dragon collection in collaboration with renowned Chinese artist Jacky Tsai.

Inspired by the traditional Chinese belief in the dragon as a divine creature associated with positive attributes, the collection features modern dragon imagery as its centerpiece.

This line includes men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories and home collections like fragrances and cups catering to individuals who appreciate the finer aspects of contemporary living.

In Malaysia, Shanghai Tang is located at Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre. For details, visit here.

Tangoo has come up with a dragon mini bag, just in time for the festive season. — Picture courtesy of Tangoo

Dragon mini bag

Homegrown fashion brand Tangoo has come up with a dragon mini bag, just in time for the festive season.

Since its inception in 2002, Tangoo has grown even stronger under the watchful eyes of founders Moses Law and Eric Yeong.

"This bag's design primarily considers current fashion trends and the widespread fondness of mini bags among women," said Law.

"Mini bags are not only suitable for showcasing personal charm and style at evening events but also reflect a sense of freedom and convenience in everyday life."

On choosing the dragon as its main motif, Law explained: "It is a well-known symbol, representing supremacy as well as auspiciousness, righteousness, prosperity and strength. It is also a symbol of Chinese culture."

In regard to its plans for the Year of the Dragon, Law said: "Tangoo will emphasise on diversified designs and align with market demands. This is aimed at providing the consumers with a greater variety of choices. Tangoo also plans to expand into international markets."

Tangoo is located at first floor of 1 Utana Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya. For enquiries, call 03-9222 0182.

For Maje, T-shirts embellished with rhinestone dragons weave a narrative distinctly inspired by Asia. — Picture courtesy of Maje

Cool capsule

French brand Maje celebrates Chinese New Year by enhancing its collections with a cool and bold capsule.

Ranging from soft pink to denim, light tweed and solid black, this line embodies the spirit of the dragon, symbolising strength, leadership, ambition and charisma - qualities also emblematic of the Maje woman.

In Maje’s style, candy-coloured short jackets adorned with delicate embroideries, monogrammed jeans, oversized jackets, black faux leather mini-skirts and fuchsia T-shirts embellished with rhinestone dragons weave a narrative distinctly inspired by Asia.

In Malaysia, Maje is located at The Exchange TRX and Suria KLCC. For details, visit http://www.maje.com.my.

From accessories brand Carlo Rino are various bags to suit the festive occasion. — Picture courtesy of Carlo Rino

Ace accessories

From accessories brand Carlo Rino, comes monogram-printed tote bag Ruby Prism Shopper.

The Holly Bag and CR Vertical Hobo Crossbody are versatile accessories, with their chic and adaptable silhouettes, blending functionality with style.

You can also elevate your CNY gifting game with the Prism Shoulder Tote and Prism Shoulder Bag, a duo that effortlessly marries style and functionality.

Meanwhile, the Prism Crossbody features monogram print and gold-tone hardware with detachable strap that lets you move with ease.

For more details, visit here.

Prosperity Set offered by award-winning restaurant Wan Chun Ting. — Picture courtesy of Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Variety of experiences

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara invites diners to revel in an array of CNY offerings from now till February 24th February 2024.

One can indulge in a variety of experiences, from yee sang delights at Wan Chun Ting to afternoon high tea at Le Bar Cocktail & Stories and lavish buffet spreads at Kwee Zeen.

At the award-winning Wan Chun Ting, executive chef Leong Weng Heng, boasting 33 years of experience in Cantonese cuisine, promises a memorable dining experience.

Also available is the Sofitel Prosperity Luxury Box, which comes in a leather box, comprising an assortment of festive treats.

For more details, visit here.

Partake in the tradition of tossing to prosperity with refined yee sang selections. — Picture courtesy of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur

Tossing to prosperity

From meaningful reunion dinners to Lunar New Year buffets at Thyme, celebrations at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur are crafted to delight you and family.

One can celebrate the spirit of togetherness with its reunion nine-course Dinner held in private function rooms. Partake in the tradition of tossing to prosperity with refined yee sang selections, available for both dine-in and take away.

Alternately, you can indulge at Thyme's Lunar New Year Buffet Brunch on February 10, which showcases a variety of dishes. There are also Lunar New Year Buffet Dinner with live band performance on February 9 and 10 February and Chap Goh Mei Buffet Dinner on February 24.

For more details, email [email protected].