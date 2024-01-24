NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Forget the dull, cold, pale complexions of winter, as social media users are turning to luminous, rosy shades to give skin that fresh, radiant look that’s so often lacking this season. As a result, glowy makeup is all the rage, landing in various forms and iterations, and bringing back the highlighters and other illuminating products that had (almost) disappeared from makeup kits.

It’s the obsession of the moment! Just spend a few minutes on social media, and you’ll see that makeup content creators and the likes are all about luminous beauty looks that enhance skin’s natural beauty. Having first gone wild for ultra-worked makeup looks, then ‘no-makeup’ natural looks, social media users are now opting for makeup inspirations halfway between these two trends. The idea is simple: get a fresh, glowy complexion all year round, without being too heavy-handed with products, and all while proudly displaying a perfectly refined, even skin texture.

Like after a day at the beach

Advertisement

Makeup trends have been coming thick and fast for several months, reflecting a growing interest in naturally radiant looks. And this is not a contradiction in terms. On the contrary, it’s all about spending a minimum amount of time in the bathroom, and therefore applying a minimum amount of product to the face, without having to forego a radiant appearance. This can be especially important in winter, when the complexion becomes paler and duller. This concept is reflected in the latest tips and trends that have gone viral on social networks, such as the healthy glow effect of ‘glazed blush’, a foolproof hack for more natural looking foundation, and the ‘frosty makeup trend.

And now here’s ‘Rose Gold’ makeup, which can be found under other names, such as ‘Golden Hour’ or ‘Golden Glowy’ makeup, and techniques can vary significantly from one user to another. The Byrdie platform, which helped popularise the trend, talks about “Dewy Gold” — a makeup look involving a natural complexion characterised by golden and rosy hues. Once again, the emphasis is on freshness and luminosity, as if you were just back from a day at the beach (but in the middle of winter). “Gold tones bring much-needed warmth to the skin, which can often look dull in winter due to the lack of sunlight,” makeup artist Jeanine Lobell explains to the online media. She adds: “The dewy aspect of this trend helps combat the dryness that comes with winter weather, giving the skin a hydrated, healthy glow.” All in all, it’s a breath of fresh air in these grey, gloomy times.

Advertisement

Highlighter is making a comeback

There’s no specific method for achieving ‘Rose Gold’ or ‘Dewy Gold’ makeup, the aim being to achieve a radiant complexion that lets the skin’s texture show through. Note that highlighter, a product thought long forgotten, is making a comeback with this trend. In fact, it’s (almost) indispensable here. Highlighters provide the finishing touch, in this case, the radiant look that is the backbone of this beauty trend. Simply apply some to the cheekbones, or even the tip of the nose for an even more glowy look.

For the rest, simply work the complexion subtly with an illuminating base, then apply a light foundation, tinted serum or CC cream, followed by a rosy liquid blush. An important detail: for the best results, it’s essential to take daily care of your skin, and in particular to moisturise it to give it a smooth, plump appearance. This is an unskippable step for refining skin texture, and for a naturally fresh, radiant complexion. — ETX Studio