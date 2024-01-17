KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — An exciting bootcamp awaits game developers, designers and enthusiasts who aspire to improve and monetise their skills.

Homegrown incubator studio Quiklabs has announced its inaugural Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) bootcamp to help game developers and designers deepen their knowledge of the unreal engine’s capabilities.

The bootcamp will offer the participants an opportunity to experience hands-on game development using UEFN this Saturday.

The event will be in collaboration with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Circles Studio, with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) as the community partner.

Quiklabs founding member Brianna Chang said the bootcamp will be a golden opportunity for those looking to dive into the lucrative world of game development and user-generated content (UGC).

“Its focus on UEFN is a strategic choice to help participants tap into Fortnite’s massive popularity and its unique monetisation opportunities for creators.”

For uninitiated, Fortnite is an online video and game platform developed by Epic Games.

“Through Epic Games’ Support-A-Creator programme, individuals can earn revenue from their Fortnite-related creations and content.”

Chang said the programme empowers creators to generate income when players use their unique codes during in-game purchases

“The potential for earning in Fortnite content creation is highly significant.”

The one-day bootcamp will see insightful panel discussion featuring experts from MDEC, Quiklabs and Circles Studio moderated by professionals from IGDA.

Chang said the panel will explore the current trends and opportunities in the UGC game development landscape.

“The core of the workshop is a hands-on session where participants will learn to create maps using UEFN.

“This practical experience is essential for anyone aspiring to monetise their creativity in the gaming sector.”

Participants will also have the chance to network with industry leaders for potential collaborations.

Quiklabs is also allocating US$500,000 (RM2.36 million) in funds to support UGC creators.

Participants will have a chance to learn about the funding opportunities and how to secure them.

The event will be held on January 20 from 8.30am until 6pm at Dasein Academy of Art in Kuala Lumpur.

Admission is free.

Interested individuals may click here for registration.