KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — We're just entering the first half of January and already there have been several fashion and lifestyle events.

From Braun Büffel's collaboration with Smiley to The Shang Sisters' sold-out concert, there were plenty of activities to take note of.

Here, we have compiled six memorable events that recently happened in KL.

The trio performed songs and dances and bantered with the audience. — Picture courtesy of The Shang Sisters

A jazz odyssey

The Shang Sisters recently delivered a sold-out concert at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre.

Supported by the Ministry of Communications through MyCreative Ventures, the concert demonstrated the government's dedication to nurturing the creative arts.

The Shang Sisters — Janet Lee, Winnie Ho and Mian Tan — collaborated with WVC Jazz Ensemble, stage director Nell Ng and an ensemble of nine members. The company sang, acted and danced to deliver multilingual classics with finesse.

Titled A Nanyang Jazz Odyssey with The Shang Sisters, it also featured multimedia visual artwork on LED screen that was designed especially for the performance.

The trio performed songs and dances, bantered with the audience and left the hall asking for more at the end of the 90-minutes performance.

For updates, follow The Shang Sisters on Facebook.

Braun Büffel and Smiley recently joined forces to reignite the joy of uncomplicated happiness through a collaborative campaign. — Picture courtesy of Braun Büffel

Time to smile

Braun Büffel and Smiley recently joined forces to reignite the joy of uncomplicated happiness through a collaborative campaign, Take The Time To Smile.

Inspired to evoke a sense of nostalgia, the campaign transports you to the days where friendships were forged amidst laughter, shared dreams and heart-warming moments.

Its collection skillfully merged retro and modern styles in a dynamic fusion of colours reminiscent of the spirited energy of the 80s.

It features a range of unisex ready-to-wear apparel, small leather goods and large leather goods. Each piece is enriched with bold, highly stylised aesthetic of the era.

There are also limited-edition surfskate and skateboard, exclusively curated and not available for sale. These additions make the collaboration truly one-of-a-kind.

For more details on Braun Büffel, visit here.

Spanish haircare brand Montibello is on a mission to get to know beauty enthusiasts better. — Picture courtesy of R Beaute

Care for hair

Spanish haircare brand Montibello has landed in Malaysia, and is on a mission to get to know beauty enthusiasts better.

Which is why it has launched the #MyMontibello project 100, where the brand would send out its best products from the Hop range to 100 lucky users.

After using the shampoo and conditioner, users are encouraged to review the products via video submission or Instagram Reel.

The video must mention 'Montibello', 'Hop repair range' or 'Hop hydration range', depending on which set the user gets.

For more details, email [email protected].

Michelin star Chef Louis Anjos is gracing the kitchen at Horizon Grill from now till January 15. — Picture courtesy of Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Michelin star chef in KL

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur has welcomed Michelin star Chef Louis Anjos, who is gracing the Horizon Grill kitchen from now till January 15.

Renowned for his traditional Portuguese culinary creations with a modern twist, Anjos promises to inspire the eyes and palate with a sensory experience.

As the executive chef of Michelin-star AL SUD Restaurant in Portugal, he has garnered acclaim for his culinary vision and dedication to using the finest, locally sourced ingredients.

During his A Symphony of Flavours From The Heart of Portugal residency, Anjos has curated a menu that blends his signature style with the restaurant's contemporary setting.

Guests can anticipate a symphony of flavours, textures and artistic presentations that reflect his commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional culinary expectations.

For enquiries, email [email protected].

Actor Jeremy Allen White is fan of Diptyque’s Figuier candle. — AFP pic and courtesy of Kens Apothecary

Actor's candle of choice

American actor Jeremy Allen White is on a roll. After the release of his much talked-about underwear campaign for Calvin Klein, he snagged his second Golden Globe for The Bear.

In an interview with male fashion magazine GQ, White said one of the 10 essential items in his life is Diptyque’s Figuier candle.

White was introduced “to these candles by a fancy friend a couple years ago” and now, he has them all over his house.

“Whenever I go anywhere to do a job... I’m obviously missing home a lot so I’ll always pick these up just to give me that little sense of home,” he added. “Specifically the fig, that is my favourite.”

Diptyque’s Figuier reveals the woody scent of fig trees; the 70g candle has a burning time of 60 hours.

In Malaysia, Diptyque is available at its standalone boutiques and Kens Apothecary.

At YEN, diners can dive chopstick-first into festive yee sang. — Picture courtesy of W Kuala Lumpur

Yee sang with a twist

W Kuala Lumpur is ushering in the Year of the Dragon with its Stellar Lunar Bliss celebration, offering exclusive room packages and a myriad of offerings at YEN, where one can experience the finest in traditional Chinese cuisine with a contemporary twist.

Helmed by Chef Tan Kim Weng, YEN specialises in Cantonese and Szechuanese cuisine. For the festive season, it is presenting a series of specially crafted set menus, varieties of yee sang and hampers for gifting.

At YEN, diners can dive chopstick-first into festive yee sang where crispy crackers, fresh veggies, salmon and lobster, as well as an orchestra of sauces come together.

Yee sang offered here include Prosperous Nanyang Vegetarian Yee Sang, Fresh Fruits; Premium Jelly Fish Yee Sang, Korean Snow Pear, Red Palm Oil; and Crispy Tempura Sabah Lobster Meat, Soft Shell Crab Yee Sang, Red Palm Oil.

For more details, visit here.