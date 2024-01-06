PARIS, Jan 6 — Whether in the office or at home, it’s not uncommon for energy levels to fluctuate during the working day. While an energy slump often occurs after lunch, the feeling can be particularly pronounced later in the afternoon.

This mid-afternoon drop in motivation and productivity occurs at 3pm, according to a US survey* reported by the Study Finds website. Moreover, it lasts almost 29 minutes. Some 21 per cent of respondents say they feel this energy crash during the afternoon, while 74 per cent say it can happen at any time during their working day.

Interestingly, working people attribute this sluggishness to several factors, including a lack of caffeine (56 per cent). Coffee has been shown to have numerous benefits for the body, if consumed in moderation. This beverage delays the onset of sleep and, in the short term, can improve cognitive performance (memory, attention span, etc.).

The workers surveyed also feel that boredom has a major impact on their motivation and productivity (53 per cent), as does lack of food (51 per cent). That’s why many of them try to regain energy for the rest of their working day by exercising or snacking. Their anti-fatigue foods of choice? Nuts and dried fruit, mini pretzels and potato chips.

Generally speaking, employees think it’s easy to combat the afternoon slump, whether it’s by taking a break to clear the head, or avoiding overly repetitive work tasks. But surprisingly, only 47 per cent of working people take a nap to recharge their batteries and be more productive. And yet, 41 per cent of working people blame their lack of energy on a lack of sleep.

This shows just how taboo the notion of sleep or rest can still be in the world of work. Employers are stepping up their initiatives in the areas of diet and physical exercise to promote their employees’ well-being, but few are working on supporting sleep. Some companies have set up nap areas on their premises, but these firms are still very much in the minority. And yet, if managers want their employees to be more productive, they have everything to gain by tackling the notorious mid-afternoon slump in any way possible. — ETX Studio

* This survey was carried out by OnePoll, on behalf of Second Nature Snacks, among 2,000 Americans. Data was collected between November 7 and 8, 2023.

