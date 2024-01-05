KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― The number of flood evacuees in Johor has increased slightly to 1,485 people at 13 relief centres as of noon today, compared to 1,481 people reported this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 420 victims are taking shelter at four relief centres in Johor Baru, 724 victims at six relief centres in Kota Tinggi, 271 victims at two relief centres in Mersing and 70 victims at one relief centre in Kluang.

Two rivers were also reported to be at the danger level, namely Sungai Endau Kluang at 14.8 metres with a rising trend and Sungai Arau, Perlis at 24.03 metres with a downward trend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 23 roads were still closed due to flooding, damaged bridges or landslide incidents, including Jalan Tanjung Sedeli, Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Padang Tembak, Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sam - Dabong, Jeli, Kelantan; Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut, Temerloh, Pahang; Jalan Serengkam, Maran, Pahang and Trolak Selatan, Batang Padang, Perak. ― Bernama

Advertisement